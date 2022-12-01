Microsoft Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software giant on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Microsoft has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Microsoft Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.07.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 522 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

