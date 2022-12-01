Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.49.
Snowflake Trading Up 4.6 %
NYSE SNOW opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.67 and a 200-day moving average of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $378.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 55.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 84.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
