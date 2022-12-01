JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €70.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($72.16) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($69.07) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FRA:HEN3 opened at €68.44 ($70.56) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($106.19) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($133.66). The company’s 50 day moving average is €63.69 and its 200-day moving average is €62.83.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

