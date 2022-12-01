The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.756 per share by the bank on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at C$52.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.37. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$45.26 and a twelve month high of C$74.86. The stock has a market cap of C$62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $237,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.57.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

