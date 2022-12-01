Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.26% from the company’s current price.
ACRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of ACRS opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.55.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
