UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $24.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $547.76 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $439.22 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

