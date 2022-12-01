Donaldson Company, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Donaldson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current year.

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Donaldson by 103.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 128.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

