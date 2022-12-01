CT Property Trust Limited (CTPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

CT Property Trust Limited (LON:CTPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
CT Property Trust stock opened at GBX 71.80 ($0.86) on Thursday. CT Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.45 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.60 ($1.07). The company has a market cap of £166.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33.
CT Property Trust Company Profile
