Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,900 ($46.66) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($57.42) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($53.83) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.20) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($53.83) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,165.38 ($49.83).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,162.50 ($49.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,994.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,882.73. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,181 ($50.02).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.