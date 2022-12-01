Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $160.86 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average is $134.72.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 118,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Five Below by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

