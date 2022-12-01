nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $30.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

nCino stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.44. nCino has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. nCino’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

