Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Universal Logistics has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $40.76.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $505.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 352.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

