Atlantic Securities Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $295.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from $220.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $305.17 on Thursday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.35.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

