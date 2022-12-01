Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €110.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($113.40) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($118.56) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €117.00 ($120.62) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($119.59) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday.

SY1 stock opened at €108.95 ($112.32) on Thursday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($75.75). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €103.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €104.71.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

