Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.67. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $27.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 72.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

