Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average is $106.35. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $122.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,803,000 after buying an additional 691,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,199 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,181,000 after purchasing an additional 340,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,071 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.