Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.
Thomson Reuters Stock Performance
Thomson Reuters stock opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average is $106.35. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $122.76.
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
