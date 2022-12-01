HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 780 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 780 ($9.33) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.78) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.00) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.87) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.37) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 641.64 ($7.68).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 503 ($6.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.44 billion and a PE ratio of 1,026.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 509.26. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 424.20 ($5.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.79).

Insider Buying and Selling

About HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($229,357.28).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.