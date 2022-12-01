50,000 Shares in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.67% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,094,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPH opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $84.27.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.