BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 28,943 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,943 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of National Instruments worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in National Instruments by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in National Instruments by 13.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,459,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Instruments Stock Up 4.0 %

NATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

