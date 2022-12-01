NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511,213 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 18.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $17,998,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 124.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Up 3.4 %

NTES stock opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $114.66.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.