United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 280 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 713,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $123.70 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

