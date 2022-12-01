United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 371 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 904.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 156,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $81.12 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73.

