Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Range Resources worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $991,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $740,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $562,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 145,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

RRC stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

