Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CWEN shares. Bank of America cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Featured Articles

