BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 81,258 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

