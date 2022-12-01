XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,449 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,156,000 after purchasing an additional 148,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,592,000 after purchasing an additional 325,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.41.

XPO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $81.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.