BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 387,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

