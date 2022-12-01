First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,866 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $24.85 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

