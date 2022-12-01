United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $257,000 in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $24,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $20,677,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $7,705,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $6,966,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $6,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRE opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.20. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 325,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,740,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,145,318.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 325,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,740,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,145,318.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 79,580 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

