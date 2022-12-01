United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $257,000 in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $24,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $20,677,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $7,705,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $6,966,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $6,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Veris Residential Stock Performance
NYSE VRE opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.20. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
