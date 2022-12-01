BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,863,566 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863,566 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.89 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59.

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.