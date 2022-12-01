BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 525,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,695 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,660,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,047 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 362,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,607,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $823.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

