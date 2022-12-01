8,846 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Patterson Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 46.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

