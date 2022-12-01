BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 189,531 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 439.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.47% of SMART Global worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 284.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMART Global Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $822.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.25. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

SMART Global Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

