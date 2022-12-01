United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $101.20 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

