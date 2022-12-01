First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Decreased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.