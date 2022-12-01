Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Position Cut by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 77,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PMM opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

