Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Morningstar by 4.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.
MORN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ MORN opened at $245.13 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.05.
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
