United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $228.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.17 and its 200 day moving average is $226.80.

