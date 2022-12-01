LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 491,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

