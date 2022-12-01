Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Gartner by 76.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE IT opened at $350.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.62. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $350.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,679 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.