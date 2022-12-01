United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 373 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VMware by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in VMware by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,321 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in VMware by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

NYSE:VMW opened at $121.49 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

