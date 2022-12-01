Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 951 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ResMed by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after acquiring an additional 380,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after acquiring an additional 310,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after buying an additional 254,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total value of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,815 shares of company stock worth $16,853,023. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

ResMed stock opened at $230.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.13. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $268.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

