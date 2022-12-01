Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,500,000 Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.32% of Rigetti Computing at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 1.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of 0.98 and a one year high of 11.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rigetti Computing from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 4.33.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

