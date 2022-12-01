Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,500,000 Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.32% of Rigetti Computing at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.
Rigetti Computing Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 1.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of 0.98 and a one year high of 11.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rigetti Computing (RGTI)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.