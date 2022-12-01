Franklin Resources Inc. Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 92,131 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $36.48 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

