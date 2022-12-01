CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $180.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.03.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -156.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,463,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

