United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 99 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.94.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL stock opened at $302.61 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

