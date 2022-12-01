United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,972,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,873,000 after acquiring an additional 466,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,213,000 after acquiring an additional 62,236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

