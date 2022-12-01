Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.84 Million Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982,276 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.0% in the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $537.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.43. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,671,580 shares in the company, valued at $74,487,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCO. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

