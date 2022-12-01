United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 134,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS:FFEB opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20.

