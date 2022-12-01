United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 11,076 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Separately, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 6.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DMAR opened at $30.63 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

